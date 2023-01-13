if you are in job search and changing countries is no problem, then you should consider joining a family business located in Québec, Canada.

The company offering this vacancy is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi, and is seeking cleaning workers to join your team.

According to him Employment Portal of the National Employment Service Unitin collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and the Government of Mexico, this company is looking to hire people with at least six months of experience in a similar position and offers a payment of 25 thousand Mexican pesos per month.

Requirements and documents for the vacancy:

Employment Portal CV

Valid passport or renewal appointment before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Transcript of studies (secondary)

Recent employment letters that prove the minimum work experience of six months

Proof of address

INE

curp

The academic level requested to fill this position is secondary. Knowledge of any language is not requested specific. Only six months of experience in similar work are required.

The duties for this job in Canada consist of cleaning work. /pxhere

Activities required by the vacancy:

Inspection and cleaning of light shields

Daily sweeping of hallways and garage

Deposit trash cans and recycling in outside bins

Fill out forms based on the tasks performed

Daily cleaning of the fermentation room floor. Using the water hose and supplied equipment

Floor brushing with the “T2” machine and/or with the floor brush with handle as appropriate

Sink cleaning and hand washing station

bathroom cleaning

Cleaning of the employee room and common areas

Clean the ceilings, walls and floors of the different facilities of the factory

Cleaning workers will be responsible for carrying out cleaning activities in the company’s facilities and machinery.

It is important to have a good physical condition and the ability to lift loads up to 25 kilos.

The company offers law benefitstransportation and a fixed-term contract of two years.

The recruitment process includes a documentary review in person and lasts one week.

The end date to access this vacancy is January 17, 2023 and you can access the Employment Portal to apply for the position.

If you meet the requirements and are interested in applying, make sure to apply before the deadline and check all the details on the Job Portal by clicking on this link.