Employment Immigrant women are less employed in Finland than in the other Nordic countries – Eva estimates that the reasons are “passive unemployment insurance and home care support”

According to Eva’s economist Sanna Kurronen, immigrants use home care support more often and for longer than the native population.

In Finland the employment rate of immigrant women remains lower than in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, according to the Business Delegation’s (Eva) Immigrant Women’s Trap assessment.

The review was written by Eva, an economist Sanna Kurrosen According to him, the reasons for the relatively poor employment situation of women born abroad are “passive unemployment insurance and home care allowance”.

According to Kurronen, the low employment rate of women born abroad weakens integration into society and erodes the carrying capacity of public finances. Weak labor market status is also inherited from immigrant women to their children. According to Eva, the link between the mother’s labor market status and children’s success in education and the labor market is particularly strong for immigrants.

Eva estimates that a working mother raises her daughter’s employment rate by 16 percentage points compared to if her daughter’s mother is at home. In boys, the corresponding effect is four percentage points.

Abroad The employment rate of women born between the ages of 20 and 64 was only 46.1 per cent in Finland in 2016. The employment rate in Finland at that time was 68.7 per cent.

In the same year, the employment rate for immigrant women was 52.5 per cent in Denmark, 60.5 per cent in Norway and 57.4 per cent in Sweden.

Among immigrant women in Finland, those born in other Nordic countries have the best employment. In contrast, the employment rate for women from Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq was the lowest, at less than 20% in 2016.

Nearly a quarter of immigrants come from Russia or the former Soviet Union. The employment rate of immigrant women born in Russia in Finland was 42 per cent. About one in ten immigrants has a refugee background.

Discourse The impact of home care support on women ‘s employment accelerated at the beginning of the year, when HS reported that a working group set up by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy intends to propose the abolition of home care allowance later this winter in its forthcoming report. Support will hardly disappear because the ruling center defends it.

Most families with children in Finland increase their home care allowance for at least some time.

Home care allowance is paid for the period when a child under the age of three is cared for at home instead of, for example, a kindergarten. The support is mainly targeted at mothers. According to the tax authorities, more than 90 percent of those who received support in 2019 were women. The labor market position and earnings of women receiving long-term home care support have been seen to decline.

According to Eva’s assessment, immigrants use home care support more often and for longer than those born in Finland. In addition, the other Nordic countries do not have the same length of care leave.

In order to improve the employment of immigrant women, Eva is proposing the abolition of home care allowance. In addition, the situation could be improved, for example, by integration plans, which have been shown to improve the educational attainment of migrant children. Other supportive measures could include private sector wage subsidies and the development of integration measures so that women are better guided into working life.

“Finnish society is based on the fact that all able-bodied adults work. Immigrants cannot be an exception. Raising the employment of immigrants is especially important, as employment increases inclusion, improves integration into society and also improves the future socio-economic status of their children, ”Kurronen says in an press release.