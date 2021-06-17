The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched an early campaign to inform young citizens from school and university students about opportunities for field training and summer work during the study leave period, with private sector establishments, within the framework of the “Wajehni” program, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Universities, specifying eight conditions to benefit Of employment and “summer” training with employers, most notably the written approval of those who have guardianship over the student, starting from the age of 15 and under 18 in the case of work, and the juvenile student aged 12 and under the age of 18 in the case of training, and the availability of a no-objection certificate From the educational institution to which the student belongs in the case of training.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has launched an early campaign to promote the national program for field training and summer work “Wajehni”, which aims to educate youth and male and female students about the importance of working in the private sector, highlighting the advantages it provides, professionally guiding and empowering them, leading to their employment in this sector.

According to the campaign launched by the Ministry on its official accounts on social media platforms, the “Wajehni” program allows students to view opportunities for field training and summer work in private sector establishments, pointing out that the program is part of the “Tawteen 360” initiative, which is one of the initiatives implemented by the Ministry in partnership with Ministry of Education and Universities.

The Ministry called on the owners of the facilities that interact with the Wajehni program, through the employment and training of citizen students, to fulfill all the necessary conditions and procedures, noting that it has set eight conditions for training and employing students at the facilities during the study leave, including “written approval of the person who has the mandate or guardianship over the student.” , starting from the age of 15 and under 18 in the case of work, and the juvenile student of 12 and under the age of 18 in the case of training, the availability of the Emirates ID card, the presentation of evidence of the student’s capacity, and the availability of a no-objection certificate from the educational authority to which the student belongs in the case of training. .

The conditions also included the necessity of providing a certificate of health fitness from a specialized doctor, approved in the event of the student’s work (it is sufficient for the approval of the guardian or guardian as an alternative to this certificate in the case of training), and that the facility in which the student will train or work is not suspended by the Ministry, and the possibility of enrolling students from the age of 15 For training in it, provided that a contract is written between the two parties, according to the forms in force with the Ministry, and includes training work, its duration, weekly rest dates, other vacations, the amount of the trainee’s reward (if any), and any other benefits granted to the trainee, all in accordance with the system followed in Enterprise.

The ministry also stipulated that the employment programs for students who have reached the age of 15 during their study leave be for a period not exceeding three months at a time, except in cases where the exception is obtained, provided that in all cases a contract is written between the two parties, according to the forms in force with the ministry. It explains the nature of work, its duration, the student’s wages, the date of his weekly rest, and the number of daily working hours

She stressed that throughout the period of training and employment of students at facilities during the study leave, the trainee student or who works must obtain all the privileges stipulated in the contract concluded between him and the facility, provided that he obtains an experience certificate at the end of his training or employment period at the facility, which includes an evaluation of his performance During that period.

6 working hours per day يوميا

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the necessity that the maximum actual working hours for a juvenile student should be six hours per day, which must be interspersed with one or more periods for rest, eating, or for prayer, not less than an hour in total, noting that this period or periods are Determine it so that the student does not work more than four consecutive hours, and if the juvenile’s work includes a qualification or training period, it is counted among his working hours.

She stated that in all cases it is not permissible to keep the juvenile student in the workplace or training for more than seven consecutive hours, warning the establishments against assigning the juvenile student to work additional hours, whatever the circumstances, or to keep him in the workplace after the scheduled dates, or to train or employ him on days Comforts.

Prohibited professions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has prohibited training or employing a juvenile student (who is between the ages of 15 and 18) during the study leave in a large number of dangerous professions and jobs, such as managing or monitoring moving machines, repairing or cleaning them while managing them, and working in furnaces intended for melting materials Mineral, refining or maturation, and other related work that poses a danger to students, in addition to not training or operating it at night in industrial projects, where the word night means a period of not less than 12 consecutive hours, including the period from eight in the evening to six in the morning.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

