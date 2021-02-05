Employment HS explained: Marin’s government has already made as drastic decisions to pat the unemployed as Sipilä’s right-wing government

The employment measures decided by Marin’s government so far will bring an estimated 31,000–36,000 additional employees, while Sipilä’s government took measures to increase the supply of labor for about 30,000–40,000 additional employees. The HS goes through the key decisions of both governments.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has so far decided on employment measures with broadly similar effects to those Juha Sipilän (central) government did in 2015–2019. HS clarified the matter by comparing the estimates of the Ministry of Finance and researchers on the employment effects of the decisions made by the Marin and Sipilä governments.

The Marin government has decided on measures that will bring in an estimated 31,000 to 36,000 new employees. The aim of the measures is to increase the supply of work, ie in practice to encourage the unemployed to apply for jobs more actively and the employed to keep their jobs. In addition to baking activities, small carrots are included, such as a reduction in early childhood fees.

Sipilä’s government, on the other hand, took measures to increase the supply of labor in order to obtain about 30,000–40,000 additional employees. The figure is based on an economist Olli Kärkkäinen and the Research Manager of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Jussi Tervolan calculations and the impact assessments of the Sipilä Board.

The most significant employment decision of the Marin government has been pruning the pension tube, On the other hand, the shortening of the earnings – related unemployment insurance and the active model of the Sipilä government.

Kärkkäinen and Tervola investigated the impact of the Sipilä government’s actions on employment in 2018. Kärkkäinen has since moved to work at the Ministry of Finance, where he has been conducting impact assessments of the Marin government’s employment actions.

According to Kärkkäinen, due to methodological differences, his and Tervola’s calculations cannot be compared with the employment estimates made by the Ministry of Finance for the government during this election period. The scale, however, they tell.

Government intends to decide on further action in the spring framework debate. The government has outlined that its actions will aim to have a total of 80,000 additional employees by the end of the decade.

Of the opposition parties, the Coalition Party in particular has repeatedly criticized the government lack of employment.

A comparison with the actions of the Center Party, the Coalition Party and the right-wing government of the Basic Finns – later the blue ones – still shows that the actions already decided by the government are not insignificant. Marin’s government has continued on the path of supply reforms indicated by the Sipilä government. This can be considered surprising in part, as the Sdp and the Left Alliance have repeatedly accused the Sipilä government of the current ruling parties. squatting of the unemployed.

The unifying factor in governments is the center. The party has pursued employment measures during both Sipilä and Marin’s reigns.

Mere a comparison of employment measures does not tell us all about government employment policies.

The Marin government has also made changes that the Ministry of Finance estimates are likely to reduce employment. Such measures include, for example, the abolition of the active model and the increase in the level of unemployment security at the beginning of 2020. It was the active model that was most strongly criticized by the left-wing parties during Sipilä’s term.

Economic Policy Review Council pointed out in a report published at the end of January, the Marin government should also take into account decisions that undermine employment. The Board estimates that the government’s tax and social security changes will reduce employment by 2,800 to 8,500 and the abolition of the active model by 2,000 to 12,000, depending on the calculation method.

Sipilän and the Marin governments have also taken measures to support employment that are not actual employment reforms.

A significant effort by Sipilä’s government was a competitiveness agreement built together with the social partners, which supported the chances of success of Finnish companies by reducing their labor costs. The government reduced employers ’side costs and passed them on to employees whose pay increases were offset by tax cuts by the government. In this way, Sipilä’s government took on additional debt to support companies.

The Marin government has also supported companies with debt in many ways, especially in the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the government promotes, for example, major rail projects, which it also believes will support employment.

The actual employment measures of the Marin and Sipilä governments and the related impact assessments are summarized below.

Marin’s government: Retirement tube removed and new job search obligations

Marin’s government quintet said the retirement tube was removed in December.­

The most important employment decisions of the Marin government have been the phasing out of the pension tube and the so-called Nordic job search model.

The government estimates that the increase in the minimum age for the pension tube last year will bring about 7,000 employees. In addition, the government has decided that the pension tube will be phased out in the coming years. It estimates the Ministry of Finance will bring in about 9,000 more additional jobs by the end of the decade.

Thus, a total of about 16,000 additional employees, or half of the impact of the measures decided by the government so far, will come from cutting the pension pipeline. The impact arises from the research literature not only from the increase in work incentives but also from the fact that employers often target redundancies at plumbing workers. If redundancies start to affect younger people more, they may have to compromise on their salary levels and other requirements, for example, in order to get a new job. Through this mechanism, the removal of the pension tube is estimated to increase employment.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the Nordic job search model will bring in almost 10,000 new employees. In the model, the government intends oblige unemployed jobseekers to apply for a maximum of four jobs each month. In addition, the TE Office should arrange a face-to-face meeting with the jobseeker every two weeks for the first three months of unemployment.

Increasing the number of meetings with the unemployed in particular will speed up employment, according to the research literature. It’s not just about patrolling: according to the Ministry of Finance, meetings can help the unemployed find suitable vacancies. Another factor is the so-called deterrent effect: the threat of sanctions and activation forces people to invest in rapid employment.

In addition to the measures already decided by Marin’s government, the ministry has assessed the small positive employment effects of reducing early childhood education fees, reforming wage support and expanding compulsory education by the end of the decade.

It should be noted that, for example, the removal of the pension tube and the reform of the job search are only a political agreement of the government. Thus, no changes have yet been passed through Parliament.

Sipilä’s government: Cuts to unemployment security and taxes down

Timo Soini (ps), Juha Sipilä (center) and Alexander Stubb (kok) formed the core trio of Sipilä’s board at the beginning of the board.­

Based on the calculations of Olli Kärkkäinen and Jussi Tervola, the changes made by the Sipilä government to social security and taxation in 2015–2018 brought about 25,000–30,000 employees. Tax changes made by municipalities have also been included in the calculation, so only the impact of government decisions could have been slightly higher.

Key measures to increase work incentives were the reduction of earnings-related unemployment cover by 100 days and index cuts in social security benefits. In addition, Sipilä’s Board of Directors reduced labor taxation and early childhood education fees. Tax cuts are not a patchwork measure but carrots: tax cuts pay for public finances but improve incentives to work.

The active model of unemployment security was excluded from the Kärkkäinen and Tervola calculations. In retrospect, it did not study unable to demonstrate reliably, but the government roughly estimates that it will bring in between 5,000 and 12,000 people. Kärkkäinen does not take a position on the employment impact that the Ministry of Finance would now give to the active model.

However, if Sipilä’s Board’s assessment of the active model is used, the combined effect of the employment measures taken by Sipilä’s Board of Directors will increase to approximately 30,000–40,000 additional employees.

However, in its recent report, the Economic Policy Review Council considers that the government’s impact assessment of the active model was deficient. According to the Council, the estimate of the employment impact of the active model will fall to between 2 000 and 4 900 people, taking due account of the so-called substitution effect. Using this calculation would somewhat reduce the estimate of the overall impact of Sipilä’s Board’s actions.

Also Sipilä’s Board of Directors reformed employment services by, among other things, introducing periodic interviews with the unemployed. However, the government did not provide estimates of the potential employment effects of the changes it made. Sipilä’s government planned an “active model for the second”, a similar reform of the job search obligation, which the Marin government is now implementing. Sipilä’s board withdrew from its plan due to, among other things, strong opposition from trade unions.

Of the parties in Sipilä’s right-wing government, only Basic Finns do not support several reforms that increase the supply of labor. Chairman Jussi Halla-aho Has said, the party does not believe that the removal of the pension tube will increase employment. Last week, Halla-aho again said in Yle’s presidency exam that giving up support for home care would not create new jobs.

“Bringing new people into the job market doesn’t create any new jobs,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance, on the other hand, bases its assessment on economic studies, according to which increasing the supply of labor increases the number of employees.