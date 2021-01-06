Employment HS data: A team of researchers led by Markus Jänt proposes to the government the abolition of home care subsidies in order to get more women into work

The Board may not implement the research team’s proposal. At the request of the center, the government program stipulates that home care support will continue in its current form.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy According to HS, the abolition of home care allowance is proposed by the independent research team set up by the European Commission as a key means of improving employment. Researchers believe that the abolition of home care allowance could, in the long run, increase women’s employment by around 10,000 people in the long run.

Home care allowance can be paid to a parent who stays home after earned family leave until the youngest child reaches the age of three. Most of the support is used by mothers.

Based on the research literature, the abolition of home care support makes a parent return to work faster. However, as not everyone is employed after family leave, the research team is proposing a new supplement to child benefit to make it easier to earn a living.

Previous Minister of Labor Timo Harakka (sd) set up a team of researchers from the end of 2019 to look for ways to increase the employment rate based on research data. The research group is chaired by a professor of economics at Stockholm University Markus Jäntti. The nine-member group also includes economists from the State Economic Research Center, the Business Research Institute, the Wage Earners’ Research Institute and other universities, among others.

The group’s final report is due to be completed later this winter. The researchers’ preliminary proposals were brought to the attention of the government during the September budget debate. Jäntti does not want to comment on this at this stage.

According to the HS, another key proposal of the group has been the abolition of additional days of unemployment insurance, the so-called pension tube. The government decided in December phasing out the pension tube. The government estimates the decision will bring in about 9,000 additional workers by the end of the decade.

The abolition of the home care allowance is a politically controversial proposal, as the Center in particular is strongly opposed to the abolition of the allowance. At the request of the party, the government program states that “home care support will continue in its current form”.

It is important for the center to support the opportunities for families to choose how they organize the care of their children.

Home care support consists of from a care allowance of more than 340 euros and a care allowance of up to more than 180 euros. The amount of support increases if there are more children under school age in the family. In addition, some municipalities pay more per municipality. Home care allowance is a taxable benefit.

However, the abolition of home care allowance may not bring savings to the public sector as it would increase the need for day care.

For example, officials in the Ministry of Finance did not propose the absence of home care support in their August proposal for employment measures. The reason is precisely that officials do not believe weakening home care support will strengthen public finances, at least in the short term.

Other proposals from a group of researchers appointed by the government include, for example, linking the length of earnings-related unemployment insurance to the current economic cycle and partially replacing earnings-related unemployment with severance pay.

These measures will be examined by the government together with the social partners in a tripartite working group, which is due to complete its work by the beginning of March.

The government has agreed to decide during the term of office on measures that will bring a total of 80,000 employees by the end of the decade. It estimates that the decisions it has made so far will bring in more than 30,000 jobs. The next decisions of the government are to be made in the April framework debate.