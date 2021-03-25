The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that, during the past year, it received nearly 87,000 inquiries and support requests, through the service of the virtual assistant for the Authority’s customers (Hamad), which is available on the authority’s website.

She explained that the total number of those who submitted inquiries and online support requests exceeded 15,000 customers, indicating that the inquiries were about some services provided by the authority, such as “legal advice, technical support requests, requests for accreditation of preferred training partners of the federal government (Maarif), and subscription requests. In the Authority’s publications, organizational structure reviews, job descriptions, training, and inquiries about remote work.

She stated that the virtual assistant, “Hamad”, is an instant conversation window developed by the authority in 2019, taking advantage of digital transformation techniques in this field, to provide an interactive channel.





