Employment Haatainen: Finland also needs an employer for the partially able to work according to the Swedish model, operations could start next year – Live broadcast right now

The liquidator has taken a model in his proposal for the Swedish company Samhall, which is the largest company in Sweden in terms of number of employees.

To Finland an operator specializing in the employment of the partially disabled should be set up following the Swedish model, the liquidator suggests Hannu Mäkinen. He presented his proposal to the Minister of Labor Tuula to Haatainen (sd) on Tuesday. HS will broadcast the current press conference live.

In Sweden, a similar task is performed by Samhall, the largest company in Sweden. It employs more than 25,000 part-time workers.

According to Haatainen, the model proposed by Mäkinen is necessary in Finland as well.

“[Pääministeri] Sanna Marinin (sd) the government wants to raise the employment of people with partial disabilities and disabilities to a whole new level, ”he said in a press release.

According to the release, decisions on the intermediate labor market player are to be made in the spring framework debate. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2022 at the latest.

Last November, 62,200 people were part-time customers in TE services.