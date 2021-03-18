The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Department of Community Development and the Human Resources Authority in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched a training program to empower government employees of people of determination in their workplaces.

The program is based on creating an ideal and incubator environment for people of determination in the workplace, by educating and educating fellow employees on the concepts of dealing with them, and ways to provide the necessary support to them when needed, to help them perform the job requirements in an optimal manner and in a team spirit.

The Foundation stated, in a series of tweets published on its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the training program comes within the framework of an initiative called “Colleagues of Determination”, to develop an inclusive work environment for people of determination and directed to employees of government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Abu Dhabi strategy. For people of determination, pointing out that the program includes organizing virtual workshops to raise awareness among government employees of the importance of supporting the rights and opportunities of people of determination.

She stated that the initiative comes within the employment axis in the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, which guarantees the right to work for people of determination and their access to equal work opportunities, and improving the work environment to enable them to achieve their full potential, noting that the most prominent outputs of the “Colleagues of Determination” program include enhancing awareness Abu Dhabi government employees, enabling them to acquire the skills of dealing with people of determination from various groups, identifying disability groups and distinguishing between them, identifying the characteristics of people of determination and their needs according to their disability categories, developing more positive trends towards working with people of determination, and modifying the physical and social environment for work in a manner consistent with Suitable for people of determination, and learning about methods of providing support and assistance to people of determination, and developing work environments that are friendly to people of determination.





