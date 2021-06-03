A report by the Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources confirmed that the global exceptional circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic on the business sector, indicated the importance of managing employees more than ever, and highlighted that the distinguished manager is the one who focuses on the quality and quantity of interaction with members of the work team, pointing out It is unlikely that the employee will accept career development and switch to more frequent interactions, if the quality of these interactions is poor.

The report, which was published by the authority in its latest issue of the “Echo of Human Resources” magazine, noted that developing employee performance requires effective training for managers to communicate real with their employees by exploiting effective skills, and understanding each individual in the team individually, explaining that when focusing Discussing employee performance development on strengths and inclusion, this enables managers to a large extent to manage their tasks well, and also transforms the manager from an administrator into a trainer who can qualify his work team effectively by valuing employees as individuals, and identifying what they need to participate in.

He noted that companies that understand the need to implement performance development strategies in the future invest in their employees by ensuring that they are provided with high-quality education and development opportunities, and many managers act as coaches who help employees stay on track with their goals. in development, and often include them as individual measures of performance, which helps motivate employees by aligning evaluation criteria, achieving their development goals and a personal sense of purpose.

The report continued: “To ensure that the level of functional integration and high productivity in the workplace is maintained, employers need to increase focus on the strengths of employees, to help them achieve more of what they implement in an appropriate manner,” stressing that institutions that monitor and identify their employees who have a strategic vision. Self-awareness and a desire to develop and achieve, and retain them, will have a strong ability to navigate future changes with diversity and confidence.



