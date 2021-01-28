Global leaders, experts and specialists who participated in the recent summit of the Global Forum for Migration and Development agreed that the UAE has provided an exceptional experience in dealing with the employment file during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with the proactive steps it has taken to protect employees And workers in all regions have lost their jobs as a result of the repercussions of “Corona”, through the application of a number of initiatives such as “remote work”, and ending with the availability of vaccines against the “Corona” virus, while they emphasized that the pandemic that the world is currently witnessing has led to a reduction in the movement of workers Up to 50%.

In detail, the works of the 13th session of the Global Forum for Migration and Development, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, concluded last Tuesday, under the slogan «The future of human mobility .. innovative partnerships for development Sustainable », and headed by the UAE, which was the first Gulf country to chair this forum.

The forum, whose “virtual” activities spanned over a period of eight consecutive days, witnessed wide participation of high-level international figures and leaders, and more than 2000 representatives of about 100 countries and international organizations, who discussed ways to achieve the goals related to international migration within the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda. Recognize the contribution of migration to sustainable development.

Participants in the summit work unanimously agreed that the “Covid-19” pandemic that the world is currently witnessing has reduced the movement of workers by up to 50%, stressing that international partnerships are the best way to revive economic development, during the response to the pandemic and after its demise.

The participants praised what they described as the “exceptional experience” provided by the UAE in dealing with the employment file during the height of the pandemic outbreak, starting with the proactive steps it took to protect employees and workers in all regions from losing their jobs as a result of the repercussions of “Corona”, by implementing a number of initiatives. Such as “working remotely”, and through providing a safe work environment for those whose nature of work requires their presence in their offices or at work sites, and ending with making anti-Coronavirus vaccines available to workers and employees without compensation or discrimination.

During the forum’s work, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the speed of recovery from the repercussions of Corona, by expanding international partnerships, stressing the importance of empowering workers, supporting them, and developing their skills and knowledge, to help them rebuild their societies and entities again.

The Ministry reviewed the efforts made by the UAE, in implementation of the vision of its leaders, regarding the protection of workers and employees from the health and economic repercussions of the Corona pandemic, which began with the launch of the national program to support the stability of the labor market in the private sector, in a manner that guarantees the continuity of doing business in the private sector, in light of a series of measures. Preventive and precautionary measures taken at the state level, within the system of federal and local government work to confront the virus, and lifting all restrictions applied to all establishments registered with the Ministry, allowing them to obtain new internal work permits, and the possibility of renewing work permits for workers registered at the targeted establishments, in Framework for support packages provided to employers within the National Program for Labor Market Stabilization in the Private Sector.

Global development profile

An analytical study by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research stated that the UAE’s presidency of the activities of the Global Forum for Migration and Development Summit this year reflected the confirmation of the state’s ability to adopt development policies that enabled it to achieve a global advanced position in development fields at all levels, stressing the importance of holding The forum at this stage lies in the fact that it came at a time when the countries of the world are suffering from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, which has produced a set of challenges, specifically those related to the growing global unemployment rates and the decline in the living conditions of individuals, socially and economically.





