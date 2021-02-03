Fifty-seven out of 161 existing establishments, 1,244 jobs threatened out of 5,000 in total. The precise figures of the project of “safeguard” of the direction of Flunch fell Tuesday morning. Among the employees of the targeted restaurants, the shock is mixed with anxiety about an uncertain future, whether it is that of a takeover by franchise or a permanent closure. “No one was aware of the restaurants concerned, except for about fifteen of them, which appeared on a disposal list dating from 2018, specifies the central CGT union representative of the brand, Marie-José Bienvenu. The employees of the other restaurants were very moved. They are attached to their company despite low salaries and many part-time jobs… ”

The management of the fast food brand, owned by the Mulliez group, justifies this massive job cuts plan by pointing out the health crisis and the administrative closure of restaurants. In fact, the chain’s turnover fell by 57%. But this unfavorable situation would actually accentuate an older dynamic. “Since 2015, Flunch is going badly, storm Marie-José Bienvenu. We, elected union officials, have sounded the alarm bell more than once, without success. The company did not want to reinvent itself. “ The continued drop in attendance can be explained in particular by the slowdown in the Auchan shopping malls, owned by the Mulliez group, in which many establishments are located. A phenomenon that has not been fully anticipated, according to the unions.

“The Mulliez family connects social plans”

In recent years, millions of dividends have flowed into the Mulliez family’s coffers. In 2018, shareholders pocketed € 123 million in cash surpluses. Meanwhile, the stimulus plan imagined by management only benefits from 5 million euros in funds. “This relaunch only exists on paper”, notes Marie-José Bienvenu. For the inter-union, the firm operates with a “Outdated restoration model” to which management responded only with productivity gains. “There are five restaurants in which the food court project (food halls) must be tested in 2021. However, despite the administrative closure, no development has started”, marries Marie-José Bienvenu.

This lack of investment to preserve jobs is all the more shocking given that the Mulliez group is in a comfortable financial situation. Many aids, such as the Cice, were paid to him by the State. Without any control. “The Mulliez family is carrying out social plans and restructuring in its brands, with the sole aim of enrichment to the detriment of employees, with the complicity of the governors”, warned the CGT commerce and services in September 2020, calling for the control of companies assisted by the State. The group had thus announced the elimination of nearly 1,500 jobs at Auchan. “What is the trick? “ the union then asked.

Disappointed, the employees of Flunch restaurants fear a franchise. “It’s scary, warns the elected CGT. The director gets organized to enrich himself and donate profits to Flunch, not to his employees. ”