An official report of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources revealed that the Human Resources Information Management System in the Federal Government, “Bayanati”, was able to assess the efficiency of 72,518 applicants for federal government jobs “electronically”, from the launch of the project in 2018 until the end of 2020, indicating that the evaluation was completed. Through an automated system that is currently operational in the federal entities operating the “Bayanati” system, which number 44 ministries and destinations.

In detail, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the project to enhance the efficiency of electronic recruitment, which is implemented by the authority within the platform of the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”, contributed greatly to developing the recruitment system and attracting competencies to the federal government, which made it one of the most important The Authority’s strategic projects.

The authority stated, in its annual report, that the idea of ​​the project is based on electronically verifying the suitability and competence of applicants to fill vacant jobs in the federal government, based on the criteria specified by the job description card for the job to which the appointment is made, which includes «academic qualification, specialization, and previous experience. , Including years of experience in the field of work in which the job is to be appointed, the technical competencies required to occupy the position, and finally, the applicant’s ability to assume the required tasks and responsibilities.

The authority stated that the electronic system determines a weight for each of these criteria, as the mechanism of the project’s work is summarized in the introduction of human resources officials in the ministries and federal entities, the data of job applicants, and job-specific requirements electronically into the “Bayanati” system in accordance with the generally accepted procedure, and then the system By matching the inputs with the job criteria and job description, and determining the most suitable applicant, who has scored 80% or more according to the criteria, in order to ensure that the job applicant complies with the main requirements for it, according to its job description card.

The report indicated that the “automation” of evaluating the competency of applicants for vacant jobs in the federal government strengthened the ability of federal ministries and agencies to recruit the best qualified talent, and provided the possibility of tracking employment indicators in real time according to the approved plans, stressing that the project succeeded, from its launch in 2018 until the end of In 2020, in assessing the efficiency of 72,518 applicants for jobs with the federal government.

The report indicated that the “Employment Efficiency” feature is now activated in all the 44 federal entities operating the Bayanati system, which number 44 ministries and destinations, which would enhance the efficiency of employment in the federal government.

5 chapters for «evaluation»

The job evaluation and description system in the federal government includes five main chapters, where the system deals with the desired objectives of its application, the main activities related to job evaluation and the role of federal agencies in their implementation, as well as the job families and their classifications and the cycle of the job evaluation and description system in the federal government and related committees By the system, in addition to the general provisions and forms related to the implementation of the system.

The approved system and its guideline provide, through its chapters, the basic stages and steps, the main processes, the procedures followed in the field of preparing and reviewing job descriptions, job evaluation, and the conditions, controls and mechanisms related to the application, which the federal government agencies should follow.





