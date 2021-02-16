Unemployment is falling, but there is no reason to rejoice. According to figures from INSEE published on Tuesday, the unemployment rate within the meaning of the International Labor Office (ILO) reached 8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a drop of 1.1 points compared to the quarter previous. If this statistical lull could give hope for a return to normal, with a level close to that before the epidemic, it is not. “Unemployment in the sense of the ILO, whose definition criteria are very insufficient, has fallen. But precariousness has increased ”, argues Denis Gravouil, in charge of the unemployment insurance file for the CGT. According to the Statistical Institute, in fact, such a drop in the unemployment rate does not reflect the slump in the labor market. At the end of the year, one in five “Finds himself constrained in his job offer”, he indicates.

First, notes INSEE, some of the unemployed hitherto included in the survey were excluded. Blame it on the second confinement and its share of restrictions that discouraged them in their job search. The definition of unemployment according to the ILO, which is very narrow, only takes into account the unemployed who have searched for work in the last four weeks. “With the effects of the crisis, this discouragement has mainly been observed among young people. When you leave your studies in September, it is particularly difficult to find a job in these conditions and to resolve to go to Pôle Emploi ”, Denis Gravouil notes. The same feeling of despondency was also felt during the first confinement. Under the effect of this blind spot in terms of statistics, unemployment had then fallen, paradoxically, to less than 5%, or more than three points less compared to the previous year.

“The difficulty of going from part-time to full-time is greatly increased”

But that’s not all. According to the statistical institute, the rate of jobless people would also have retracted under the effect of government support measures, including partial unemployment. Instead of laying off their staff during the two confinements, many employers were able to benefit from the device to maintain the employment of their employees. While the latter are not considered unemployed according to the ILO definition, many of them suffer from a degraded work situation. “Under the effect of the partial activity system during the second confinement, underemployment increases again (+ 1.7 points), to 8.9%”, thus notes the survey. Denis Gravouil, agrees: “This situation existed before the crisis, but the difficulty of going from part-time to full-time is greatly increased. “ Not to mention the workers who string together precarious contracts, excluded from the definition of unemployment but who cannot make a living from their profession, he adds.