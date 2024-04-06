Employment | Explanation: At the current rate, unemployment among those with higher education will soon exceed the worst times of the corona crisis

More architects have been laid off in recent months than ever in the history of surveying, Akava's report says. Chief Economist Pasi Sorjonen believes that the increase in unemployment among those with higher education is a precursor to the increase in unemployment in Finland.

6.4. 20:56

The highly educated unemployment is approaching the highest figures of the corona era and at the current rate it will reach it already in April, says Akava in the new unemployment and layoff review.

This may also predict a wider increase in unemployment, Akava estimates.

According to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy (TEM), at the end of February there were approximately 31,600 more unemployed and full-time furloughed than a year earlier.

The layoffs of people other than those with higher education seem to have turned to a slight decrease at the end of 2023, Akava states in his review.

There were 20,560 more unemployed people, excluding full-time layoffs, than a year earlier. About 6,250 of them had higher education.

According to Akava, the organization for the benefit of highly educated employees, unemployment among those with higher education is approaching the highest figures of the corona era, but at a slightly slower pace.

According to Akava, unemployment among non-higher-educated people has increased relatively little so far.

Therefore, there has been little public talk about the rise in unemployment.

The highly educated According to Akava, unemployment has risen in all age groups.

In the age group of 40–49 and over 60, there are more unemployed people with higher education than ever before since 2011, Akava states.

“Unemployment among people under 40 has risen rapidly and is approaching the highest figures of the corona era. On the other hand, unemployment among 50-59-year-olds does not look alarming, although it has risen somewhat in the last year.”

According to Akava, unemployment among university graduates under the age of 30 has also risen rapidly.

In the age group 30–39, the total number of unemployed never returned to the level before the corona crisis or below it.

Unemployment according to Akava, the rise began to accelerate during the summer of 2023.

At the end of February, there were 254,341 unemployed, which is 20,560 more than a year earlier.

According to Akava, the number of highly educated unemployed people has risen surprisingly quickly.

The number of university-educated unemployed people has risen proportionally the most in technical and economic fields, natural scientists, and art and culture fields.

“ “Something to strengthen consumer confidence would be needed.”

One a group particularly affected by unemployment are architects. Business cycles typically have a strong impact on the industry.

Architects According to Akava, more people have been laid off in recent months than at any time during the statistics conducted since 2006.

The amount is more than double compared to the highest figures of the corona era. The reasons are, among other things, the sharp drop in new housing production and the plight of the construction industry.

Awkward chief economist Pasi Sorjonen predicts that the increase in unemployment among those with higher education will herald the increase in unemployment in Finland more broadly.

“If you look at the history of unemployment among those with higher education, it has risen first since 2005, and only after that has the unemployment of others started to rise,” he says.

Pasi Sorjonen

The jobs of the highly educated are often new creative work, Sorjonen explains.

“People other than those with a higher education do more performing work. It ends when the work actually ends. The highly educated do more planning and maybe new construction. Such a duuni will probably subside early,” Sorjonen reasons.

According to Akava, the development of unemployment among non-university graduates has been remarkably different.

“Based on seasonally adjusted figures, we estimate that the number of unemployed has increased by approximately 15,000 people after the end of 2022. There are still more than 29,000 unemployed people to reach the peak of the Corona era,” Akava calculates in his report.

In other words, the unemployment of non-higher educated people has not yet increased very much.

Sorjonen says that he is also worried about how much consumers' real earnings have weakened, for example, compared to the earnings level index.

“Real wages have fallen to a level similar to more than a decade. Even if inflation slows down and real earnings rise, the loss that came in two years will not be caught up.”

This “level drop” in real wages prevents many people from buying a new car or apartment.

“The effects are already visible in housing sales and construction.”

If the drop lasts longer and demand does not pick up at the turn of the year, the problems may spread as multiplier effects to other sectors, according to Sorjonen.

“Something to strengthen consumer confidence would be needed.”