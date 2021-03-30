Employment EK demands a big increase in immigration

According to EK, economic growth can be boosted, for example, by keeping taxation on entrepreneurship and ownership at a “competitive level” and by setting a deadline for environmental permit processing.

Business the Confederation (EC) is demanding decisions from the government in the midst of the dispute aimed at cutting indebtedness. According to EK, employment decisions are crucial here.

The organization calculates that only 13 percent of the government’s employment targets have been met when it is weighted by the government’s fiscal balance target.

“Repeating employment targets is not enough, words need concrete coverage. The keys are in the hands of the government with regard to, among other things, local agreements and unemployment security solutions, ” Jyri Häkämies says in a press release.

The measures would only come into force after the Korona period and thus, according to Häkämies, would not complicate the resuscitation policy.

According to EK, economic growth can also be accelerated in ways that do not require additional financing.

“Examples of this are the commitment to keep the taxation of entrepreneurship and ownership at a competitive level, deregulation by setting a deadline for environmental permit processing, and implementing the reform of the Land Use and Construction Act in a way that supports investment,” says Häkämies.

EK also calls for a drastic increase in immigration.

“The shortage of experts is creating a growth bottleneck, which we need to significantly increase employment and education-related immigration and improve the quality of education,” says Häkämies.