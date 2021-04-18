Little by little, face-to-face is eating away at the online training imposed last year due to the outbreak of the pandemic, and also, with the passage of time, the City Council has decided to return to this system in the calls for its training courses . This is the case of the BioRío Mixed Employment-Training Program for the Elderly, which is launched today.

About twenty students, all over 25 years of age and unemployed, begin today the nine-month course in which they will be trained in the certificates of professionalism for auxiliary activities in nurseries, gardens and garden centers; and in services for pest control. The theoretical classes will be given at the Center for Training and Employment Initiatives that the City Council has in Fica.

The program has been subsidized by the SEF with 304,609 euros and the students will have a municipal contract for training and learning, receiving 100% of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (950 euros per month). Along with the specific classes, they will receive complementary training in digital skills and job search and improvement resources; and they will obtain the basic level Phytosanitary Products professional card.

“These mixed programs have the main objective of facilitating the labor insertion of unemployed people aged 25 to 54, through their professional qualification in alternation with effective work, since they are based on the principle of ‘learning by doing’,” said the councilor of Employment, Commerce and Markets, Juan Vicente Larrosa.

Practices in gardens and premises



This course focuses its actions on the improvement and maintenance of the gardens and green areas of the La Paz and Vistabella neighborhoods and the Murcia Río river walk. It will also contribute “to the well-being” of the population around the Segura river by controlling pests in gardens and municipal buildings within the scope of the project.

In addition, it has planned actions in the maintenance of the gardens of the network of training centers of the Employment Service and Covid disinfections in municipal offices.

In the garden course, the majority of applicants who have entered are women, said the councilor, explaining that it had been scheduled in the morning for conciliation issues. “They want to take advantage while their children are at school or nursery schools and have the afternoon off.”

These types of initiatives, added Larrosa, “have a lot of insertion in the labor market, since within the Employment Service we have a guidance department, in which all our students become part of the job market that we have open and many companies demand workers from this list to apply for a job. In fact, it has reached over 45%.

The key to the success of these courses is, in his opinion, that they do real practices in gardens and municipal facilities. “This acquired experience allows the degree of insertion of our course to be very high,” he pointed out.

At the end of the program, scheduled for next January 2022, students will be able to work as an agricultural and horticultural laborer, gardening, nursery and garden centers. And also as a pesticide applicator and to disinfect or disinsect buildings, as a technician in pesticide and / or herbicide treatments, pesticide fumigator, public sanitation activities and pest control applicator.