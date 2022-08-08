Employment | Companies should be obliged to hire disabled people under the threat of a fine, says Minister Hanna Sarkkinen

The Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Hanna Sarkkinen, would take a model from, for example, the German quota law, according to which at least five percent of employees in companies with more than 20 employees must be able to work part-time.

Social- and the Minister of Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) proposes a quota for companies to hire disabled people. According to him, Finland could take a model from Germany’s quota legislation.

“It obliges employers employing more than 20 people to employ disabled people at least five percent of their total workforce. If the employer does not comply with this section of the law in Germany, it has to pay a monthly fine, the proceeds of which are used to finance employment services for the disabled,” Sarkkinen tells HS.

He justifies his opening by the fact that the low employment of disabled and partially able-bodied people causes not only national economic problems but also poverty and marginalization.

“It is estimated that only 15-20 percent of people with disabilities are working, although many more have the ability to work, the education and the desire to work. It is a great inconvenience that the right to work for this group of people is not realized in Finland.”

Sarkkinen states that his proposal cannot be implemented yet in this election period. It would require a lot of investigation work, and according to the minister, the details of the model, i.e. the application limit and the size of the quota and penalty payments, should be agreed together with the labor market partners.

“The penalty payment should take into account, for example, situations where suitable labor is not available. On the other hand, if you can slip past the quota too cheaply, it would not necessarily improve employment in the target group.”

In this election period, the government has, for example, promoted the new Työkanava company for the employment of the partially-abled and decided to increase the wage subsidy paid for the employment of the partially-abled. However, Sarkkinen is not convinced that the measures already taken are sufficient.

“Sometimes it can be that obligations are needed. A carrot alone is not always enough, even if it is the primary option.”

Business life has consistently opposed new obligations and fees that burden companies. Sarkkinen anticipates that his opening will probably also arouse opposition.

He says he got the idea for the quota at the EU meeting, where the Slovenian minister had told about the model in use in the country.

“I didn’t know that there are these types in some European countries. It woke me up to the fact that in some countries strong measures have been taken in order to realize the right to work. We still have many stones left unturned in Finland.”

Sarkkinen estimates that the quota legislation does not actually belong to him, but to the Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd) to the plot. Therefore, the Minister of Social Affairs and Health cannot clarify his proposal with officials.

“But of course I hope that other parties and politicians would take up this proposal as well. Or if there is no response to the idea, then we would look for other ways to solve this big problem”, says Sarkkinen.