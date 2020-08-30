Elisabeth Borne indicated it, Sunday, on BFMTV. The government expects between 800,000 and one million more unemployed by 2021.

The French administration is preparing to cope with the increase in the number of unemployed due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, indicated on Sunday August 30 that Pôle Emploi would strengthen its workforce with 2,800 recruitments.

“We have planned 1,300 additional jobs at Pôle emploi to support young people, (…) 650 from September”, she said on BFMTV. In addition, there will be 1,500 hires, “from September also, to cope with the increase in the number of job seekers”, continued the minister. These 2,800 recruitments (in full-time equivalent) will be either on an open-ended contract (CDI) or on a fixed-term contract (CDD), she specified.

Between 700,000 and 900,000 young people, with or without diplomas, are currently entering the labor market. There will be, according to Emmanuel Macron, “between 800,000 and one million more unemployed by 2021”. For his part, Prime Minister Jean Castex assured in July that the fight against unemployment was “the top priority for the next eighteen months”.