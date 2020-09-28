A business school graduate and self-taught cook, Alexandre Marchon planned to open his restaurant in May. He had to wait until the end of the summer to put his 8 employees to work. “Opening is a courageous act especially in the current period, it takes a lot of work, a lot of courage, it’s really unexpected to participate in an adventure like this“, explains this employee.

Customers are admiring: “I find it beautiful to believe in this project“, testifies a consumer. 120m² rented without cash flow, work extended by four months and several loans to repay, the young boss is confident despite the doubts of his relatives.”Several people advised me to review the project differently to adapt it to the crisis. I didn’t necessarily agree with that vision. I stayed the course of my project and for the moment the customers and the frequentation of the restaurant prove me right“, rejoices Alexandre.

