The Abu Dhabi Government Academy and the Singapore Civil Service College, which specializes in training, educating and developing public sector employees in Singapore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing the two parties to exchange knowledge and experiences in the public sector in the areas of leadership, governance and public administration.

The memorandum was signed electronically during the thirteenth meeting of the Abu Dhabi – Singapore Joint Forum, which was held via visual communication means, in the presence of the co-chairs of the forum, Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Minister Responsible for Commercial Relations, S. Two Aswaran.

The two parties agreed to work together to develop new training and educational programs with the aim of developing competencies in the public services sector in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. The agreement provides the two parties with the opportunity to benefit from their vast and rich experiences in the field of public sector and governance. It also opens the way for the Abu Dhabi Government Academy to apply its international expertise on the ground. And enhancing the learning process for Abu Dhabi government employees.

Supporting the College of Civil Service will be vital to the Academy, while the two parties continue to focus on providing future leaders in Abu Dhabi with the skills needed to advance their careers according to the highest international standards.





