A woman supervises her daughter's television classes in Mexico City.

Mexico already stood out for having a low participation of women in the labor force before the pandemic. Now, the situation has worsened. Almost 11% of the women who were employed in Mexico before the pandemic left the workforce due to the pandemic, according to calculations by Mercer Marsh Benefits, a global employee benefits consulting firm.

According to a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in 2019 only 43% of women in Mexico had a paid occupation. This places the country below others in the region such as Peru, where it is 61%; Uruguay with 48%; and Chile with 45%. The average for the region is 46%. The data suggest that Mexico has a demographic gender dividend with considerable potential that is not materializing. The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) this week published data showing that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may be 15% higher if 8.2 million more women are added to the economy in the next decade.

The drop in the number of women employed in the last year is, in part, a reflection of the closure of companies and businesses that were affected by social distancing measures. But also, the online school for minors requires the participation of one of the parents or guardians and household chores are increased by spending more time at home. These responsibilities have disproportionately fallen into the hands of women, with many of them having to leave their jobs. Women spend, on average, four hours a day in unpaid domestic work, while men spend only 1.7 hours, according to Mercer.

“Women have been strongly impacted by the pandemic,” says Diego Ramírez, consultant on health benefits in Latin America at Mercer. “Globally, the participation of women in the labor force is expected to decrease between 7% and 10%. In fact, 70% of working women believe that the pandemic will slow down their career development, while 51% of young women in 112 countries believe that the development of their education has been delayed by the crisis of the covid-19 “.

Coupled with this is the difference between what men and women are paid in Mexico. According to the National Women’s Institute (Inmujeres), the wage gap between women and men was 19% in 2019, one of the largest among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), above the average of 13%.

“IMCO analyzed the capacity of Mexico and the other OECD countries to attract and retain more women in the economy,” the organization said in a statement. “In contrast to its partners, Mexico’s greatest challenges are related to the distribution of household and care work, as well as participation in the private sector.”

