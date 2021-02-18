A stormy atmosphere. The revelations of Humanity (see our edition of February 18) on the existence of a list of 114 names which would be doomed at the start via 97 contractual terminations and 15 dismissals (including two cases of litigation) over the period 2020-2021 at Adecco France and its subsidiaries agitated the central CSE which was held Thursday. Faced with uncomfortable management, the unions unanimously denounced this document which would notably provide for the disappearance of middle-offices (administrative management centers) in Quimper, Cholet and Marseille: “At no time do they admit having planned site closures. But they will have more difficulty in justifying the cases of employees who have already left ”, estimates Fanny Carayon, central union delegate CFE-CGC.

“Disgusted by their dishonesty”

While the interim giant had been unable to confirm to Humanity the existence of this table, Adecco presented it this Thursday to staff representatives as a working document. “We were told that it allowed the budget to anticipate the costs of departures and turnover in the company, says Laëtitia Gomez, CGT central union representative. But also that the names on this list did not reflect the reality of the people concerned. However, we use the salaries of individuals to calculate an envelope. Employees are not interchangeable, with the same income, we are not talking about photocopiers! We are witnessing the sinking of the liner Adecco. I am disgusted by their dishonesty. We will contact the labor inspectorate l to see what she has to say on this list. “

Many questions remain unanswered, such as the fear of a disguised social plan carried by the unions on Thursday in the CSE, in a context of proven psychosocial risks. According to a recent survey, 62% of permanent employees say they suffer from stress at work. If, of the 114 people who would be affected by these cuts in the workforce, 43 would have already left in 2020 and 69 would be in the hot seat in 2021, on the other hand, 253 candidates have been recruited. “Staff are pushed out but the company benefits from employment aid for these hires. What do government departments think of this strategy? ” asks Laëtitia Gomez. While concern remains strong among some of the group’s 9,000 employees in France, market confidence also seems to be scalded. Adecco’s stock market action fell below 57 Swiss francs yesterday.