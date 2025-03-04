Employment accelerates in February with 100,000 more workers and a 6,000 people unemployment drop

Good February for the labor market. Employment has grown by 110,340 more than half affiliated with Social Security, the second highest data since 2007, to a total of 21,196,154 workers. The registered unemployment fell by almost 6,000 people (5,994), which leaves a total of 2,593,449, the lowest figure in 17 years for this month.

The growth of jobs accelerated last month according to disestationalized employment data, which measure the evolution of affiliation marginalizing seasonal fluctuations. According to this indicator, the affiliation added 58,700 workers, compared to January 35,700. It is the highest data since October (58,000).

If we look 12 months ago, the pace of employment remains about 2.4%, with almost 488,000 more jobs in the last year.







Thus, the total number of workers approached 21.2 million people, of which 10 million are women, who are experiencing a somewhat higher thrust of employment, with an advance of 2.4% year -on -year compared to 2.3% of men, with a total of almost 11.2 million affiliates.







By sectors, in February he threw education, with 31,000 more workers in the general regime, the hospitality (27,000) and the construction (20,000). Instead, trade lost 10,000 employees.

If we compare with February 2024, the activities that grow the most in relative terms are transport and storage (7%, almost 60,000 people more affiliated), artistic activities, recreational and entertainment (+4.7%, 14,000 jobs) and real estate activities (3.9%, 4,200 jobs).

Minimum unemployment since 2008

The drop in unemployment recorded in almost 6,000 people (-0.23%), although reduced, represents a good record for this month, in which it is not strange that unemployment increases. The Ministry of Labor emphasizes that the average evolution from 2008 to 2024 was of an increment in 30,800 people.







The total number of people stands above the barrier of 2.5 million people. It is a very high fact yet, although it is the lowest since 2008, at the beginning of the financial crisis, when five million (6.3 million were reached, according to the EPA).







For sexes, there are more unemployed women than men, 1.56 million compared to one million, and also unemployment is reduced with less intensity among workers (-5.6% year -on -year compared to -6.7% male).

It should be noted that 2025 has started with a more intense unemployment reduction, of 6% year -on -year, -167,000 people, above the records of all 2024.







Temporary work falls 12%

The Social Security Ministry highlights a milestone in reducing temporary employment that began as a result of labor reform. “For the first time in the series, the weight of temporary workers is below 12% (11.9%),” says Elma Saiz department. In February 2022, this percentage was more than double, “ascended to 26.3%,” they remember.

The balance of these years assumes that “the number of workers with an indefinite contract has increased by more than 3.7 million since the approval of the labor reform and reaches almost 14.8 million,” says Social Security.

In last February, just over one million contracts were signed, of which more than 43% were indefinite. Before the labor reform, this data used to be around 10%.