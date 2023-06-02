The robust job market in the United States continues to generate employment at full speed. The economy created a total of 339,000 jobs in May, according to data published this Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate has risen to 3.7% from 3.4% in April, which was the lowest since 1969. The job creation data, much higher than expected, makes it difficult for the Federal Reserve to take a breather in the meeting this month after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes. Although the decision has not been made, the market has been betting on another promotion.

Labor market strength is much higher than the central bank would like to control inflation. The data for new jobs for May is the highest since January and another step in the almost two and a half years of uninterrupted employment growth experienced by the world’s leading power

Economists expected job creation to stand at 180,000-195,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate to rise by one tenth to 3.5%. Other data published this week show that there are still almost twice as many vacant jobs as unemployed. That pushes wages and demand up and makes it harder for the central bank to tame inflation, which stood at 4.9% in April, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Once the debt ceiling crisis is over, rising prices come back into focus as the most pressing problem in the US economy.

In the United States, the labor market is mainly measured with two surveys: one for companies and the other for households. The first is taken as the main reference for the job creation figure and the second is used to measure the active population and the unemployment rate. Normally, they go in sync, but this month their results differ. While in the survey of companies 339,000 jobs have been created, that of families registers 310,000 fewer employed persons and 130,000 more people in the active population. This explains why the unemployment rate has increased despite the strong job creation shown by the survey of companies.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has also revised the data for the past months upwards. Now it points out that 217,000 jobs were created in March, instead of the 165,000 previously indicated, and in April, 294,000, compared to the 253,000 of the initial estimate. There are 93,000 additional jobs. 13.6 million jobs have already been created in the nearly two and a half years of Biden’s term, in the heat of the economic recovery from the pandemic crisis.

The figures published today do show, at least, that the wage price spiral is not accelerating. In May, the median hourly wage for wage earners in the private nonfarm sector increased 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $33.44. In the last 12 months, the average hourly wage has increased by 4.3%, compared to the year-on-year rate of 4.4% in April.

The last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve pointed to a possible pause in rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases, both due to the content of the statement, as well as the press conference of its president, Jerome Powell, as well as the minutes published subsequently. Powell has insisted that decisions will be made meeting by meeting based on the data that becomes available and that it is possible that the tightening of financial conditions derived from the banking storm will cause fewer rate hikes to be necessary.

With a week and a half to go before the next meeting, it is too soon to anticipate the decision, but this week there was an intervention by one of the governors of the Federal Reserve, Philip Jefferson, proposed as vice president of the central bank by Joe Biden, who seemed indicate the propensity for a pause, which could be followed by a subsequent rate hike.

“The decision to keep the official interest rate constant at an upcoming meeting should not be interpreted as meaning that we have reached the maximum rate for this cycle. In fact, not raising rates at a future meeting would allow the Committee to have more data before making decisions on the degree of further tightening of monetary policy. he said in a speech at a financial forum.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter