The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training announced that it has been able to provide 30 new job opportunities for young Emiratis in one of the leading (hypermarkets) shopping centers in Abu Dhabi, as part of the center’s Emiratisation program “Emiratisation: Training and Empowerment.”

The center stated that the 30 vacancies are available in the specialty of “cashier”, or what is known as “cashier”, with a monthly salary of 8500 dirhams, noting that there are three main conditions for applying to the job, which are: “The applicant must be a citizen of the state and holders of a family book. , And to be between 18 and 30 years old at most, and to have the ability to speak English at least ».

He stated that working in this position is in the system of shifts (morning or evening shift) for a period of six days a week, in exchange for one day of weekly rest, calling on those wishing to occupy this position to quickly register via the link https://www.actvet/. gov.ae/ en / pages / eee.aspx





