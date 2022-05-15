The Ministry of Culture and Youth informed the Federal National Council that it had launched a new statistical project to monitor and provide all accurate information and figures related to the creative and cultural industries in the country, in order to take appropriate decisions, in partnership with the Statistics Center of the World Intellectual Property Organization “WIPO” and the Federal Center for competitiveness and statistics.

In a recent video presentation to council members, the ministry stated that, according to a preliminary report issued by the Ministry of Economy, the cultural and creative industries sector is one of the most growing sectors in the UAE.

She stated that she is seeking, during the coming period, to effectively contribute to these (cultural and creative) industries in the local product, and to develop an integrated national plan in this field, pointing out that this trend began since the launch of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ruler of Dubai, the national strategy for the cultural and creative industries on the 19th of last November.

The ministry stated that this strategy aims to advance the cultural and creative industries within 10 years, so that this sector becomes among the 10 most important economic industries in the country.

She pointed out that the 40 projects were distributed into three main axes, the first includes “talented and creative people” with a total of 16 projects and initiatives, and the second is concerned with “professionals and the business environment” with 10 projects and initiatives, while the last axis deals with “enablers of the business environment” through 14 projects and initiatives .

The ministry said that it targets the government’s new methodology, increasing the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to 5% of the country’s GDP after 10 years, raising the average income of workers in this sector, doubling the number of establishments operating in those industries, in addition to doubling the number of jobs. provided, and working to increase the volume of exports of cultural and creative products and services.

She added that this strategy highlights the pivotal role of the UAE in empowering and inspiring creative human competencies, and contributes to making the UAE an attractive destination for innovators in the cultural and creative field from all over the world, as well as providing the appropriate environment for talents and creators to establish and develop their innovative projects in the UAE.

She pointed out that this strategy charts the strategic path of the country, by contributing to building the best and most active economy in the world, investing in human capital and attracting talent, in addition to the principle of consolidating the global reputation of the UAE.

According to the ministry, the strategy enhances the country’s position on the map of global cultural creativity and global competitiveness indicators, highlights the UAE’s pivotal role in empowering and inspiring creative human competencies, and contributes to the UAE being an attractive destination for innovators in the cultural and creative field from all over the world, and provides the appropriate environment for talents and creators, To establish and develop their innovative projects.

She added that the implementation of the new strategy depends on a clear vision, aimed at increasing the economic and social impact and value of the cultural and creative industries sector in the UAE, and this includes several criteria, including the sector’s contribution to the GDP, the number of establishments and their classification in terms of size, and the number of job opportunities provided by the sector. In relation to the total job opportunities in the country.

25 economic industries

The Ministry of Culture and Youth has adopted an official definition of “cultural and creative industries”, stating that they are “industries that depend on the elements of thought, innovation, production, distribution, publication and promotion of products and services related to creative expression and preservation of cultural heritage, whose growth and spread positively affect the economic and social agenda of the state. ».

The ministry explained that these industries are made up of six main sectors, comprising 25 economic industries, which are the sectors of “natural and cultural heritage, books and the press, performing arts and celebrations, audio, visual and interactive media, visual arts and crafts, as well as design and creative services.”

employment

