A poll conducted by the job site “Bayt.com” on the status of female employees in the Middle East revealed that 73% of female employees at work agencies in the country (both male and female) expressed satisfaction with working in a mixed work environment with their male colleagues, indicating that 59% of them said They work the same number of hours as their male counterparts, compared to 31% who work more hours. According to the survey, 43% of employed women “do not believe that childbearing has a negative impact on their career, while 72% of them believe that work has not negatively affected their marital life. , 93% of female employees also confirmed that they are fully aware of the labor laws in the country, which 76% of them considered fair to women.

The poll showed that 60% of female employees agreed that the decision to hire at any institution in the country is based on experiences and qualifications without regard to gender or gender, pointing out that with regard to gender equality in the workplace as a whole, most of the females express a feeling that they are They are treated equally like their male colleagues in various aspects of work, including career growth, recruitment stage and benefits, as the largest segment of females stated that promotions depend entirely on work performance, and are totally unrelated to the employee’s gender.

The survey also sheds light on the importance of the job for many female workers, confirming that there is consensus on five reasons that achieve happiness for them because of the job, which are «success in work, a healthy professional life, balance between working time and spending time with the family, making money, in addition to traveling to visit Other countries ».

3 reasons why females work

The poll identified three main reasons that push females to work. The first is the desire to achieve financial independence (55%), the second is the material contribution to providing for the family (51%), then expanding opportunities in life (43%), noting that the vast majority of respondents (57%) They considered a higher salary to be the most important benefit they would get.

