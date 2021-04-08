The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the challenges and procedures caused by the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in the world were a motivation for the ministry’s work teams and its employees to complete nine innovative initiatives over the past year (2020), most notably the “Innovation Factory” and “Heroes Despite the Circumstances” Pointing out that most of the innovative initiatives and events focused on “digital transformation.”

In detail, the Ministry revealed, in a video it recently broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, about its participation in Innovation Week activities, that the innovative activities that were launched over the past year were based on its idea and implementation mechanisms on creating an environment that stimulates creative thinking and reaching innovative solutions. It enhances the competitiveness of the country and finds effective solutions to the challenges of the future, confirming that the wheel of innovation will not stop at these achievements.

She mentioned that she participated this year in Innovation Week activities with nine innovative and virtual initiatives or events developed by the Ministry’s work teams, despite the challenges they faced, the most difficult of which was the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

According to the video, presented by the Ministry’s Chief Innovation Officer, Ayoub Al-Marzouki, the first innovation initiative was the “Innovation Factory”, which was launched to provide information to the Ministry’s customers and employees about the benefits and importance of digital transformation, while the second initiative was devoted to “skills for future jobs”, through Providing electronic mechanisms and platforms to inform Emirati students and youth looking for job training on the skills required for the future job market.

Al-Marzouki said: “The list of nine innovative events also included the Heroes Despite the Circumstances initiative, which provided a platform for displaying a range of innovations for the Ministry’s employees during the (Covid-19) pandemic, the Innovation Pioneer Initiative, the Ministry’s innovators’ platform, in addition to the Innovation 180 initiative.

Al-Marzouki pointed out that the innovative activities also included a “virtual trip to the innovation council” and the “Pioneers of Digital Transformation” initiative, while the latest innovation event was the organization of the “Share and Win” competition.

Development of the “innovation platform”

The Innovation Council of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched, before the end of last year, an upgraded version of the “smart innovation platform”, which provides qualitative and interactive solutions for the governance of innovative practices, in order to advance innovation, as it is the main engine for anticipating the future.

The platform focuses on methods and channels of investment in the ideas of employees, customers, society and partners, in line with the development of institutional work, as it includes a package of features, including smart control panels, that allow the idea proposer to follow the idea’s evaluation and follow-up journey.

The advantages include the existence of innovative evaluation tools, where ideas are evaluated in a proactive manner, based on specific and clear criteria, and are carried over to the next stages based on the results.





