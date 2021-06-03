During the past five months, the virtual labor market platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation received “instant” job offers from 79 private sector establishments and employers, which offered a large number of vacancies, in about 32 different functional and professional sectors, most notably “construction and health care.” “For non-citizens (residents), whose workplaces have been affected by the Corona virus crisis and the resulting application of precautionary and preventive measures.

In detail, the virtual labor market platform witnessed, during the current year, a remarkable increase in the number of “immediate” vacancies for non-citizens of residents who were affected functionally by the economic repercussions caused by the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the total number of establishments that offered vacancies on the platform Over the past five months, 79 private sector employers have requested workers, employees and cadres of professionals and specialists in 32 different sectors and fields, including engineering, healthcare, oil and gas, food and beverage, construction, information technology, human resources, real estate, Marketing and advertising, hotels and resorts, accounting and auditing, and other fields.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched, in April of last year, the virtual labor market platform, in implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 279-2020, to provide its services to non-national workers, which were affected with a series of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the state to confront the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19). I followed it up in May of the same year with incentive packages, including innovative interactive features, that would develop the services of the platform, and support the companies and workers registered therein in a way that facilitates the localization process.

According to a monitoring conducted by «Emirates Today» for the job opportunities offered on the virtual labor market platform, the monthly salaries offered and announced for most jobs ranged between 1000 and 3000 dirhams in some sectors, while in other sectors it exceeded 10 thousand dirhams, with a noticeable discrepancy in the experience requirement for job applicants. Many establishments did not require the applicants to have experience, while other establishments emphasized the necessity of having three to 15 years of experience.

The construction sector came at the forefront of the sectors most in demand for jobs, as it recorded vacancies in the professions of “mechanical engineer, warehouse keeper, planning engineer, structural engineer, maintenance officer, construction worker, blacksmith, and carpenter”, followed by the health care sector, hospitals and medical clinics, which registered Vacancies in the professions of “Nurse, Human Resources Manager, Human Resources Officer, Employment Specialist, Patient Affairs Officer, Gynecological Nurses, Home Care Nurses, Arab Nurses”.

While the “food catering industry” sector recorded vacancies in the professions of “chef and assistant chef,” and the restaurants sector recorded vacancies in the “waiter and restaurant managers” professions, while the “government relations” sector requested vacancies in the two professions “auditor and recruitment specialist”, as well as The “Legal Services” sector requested vacancies in the profession of “legal advisor”, in addition to vacancies in the profession of “IT sales” in the “computer software” sector, as well as vacancies in the job of “Salary Specialist” in the “Automotive Industry” sector.

Flexibility of career transition

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the virtual labor market platform is one of the initiatives of the national program to support labor market stability, as it contributes to enhancing the flexibility of job transition, and alleviating the operational burdens of establishments that have a surplus in the numbers of non-national workers, by registering workers’ data. On the website careers.mohre.gov.ae, which would support the labor market’s needs of internal labor, in light of stopping recruitment from abroad, as a result of precautionary measures to limit the “Corona” virus.

According to the platform, there is a package of features that provides companies with remote job interviews, through an innovative video program, that allows companies to immediately enter notes and candidate evaluation points, which supports physical distancing measures, in line with the series of preventive and precautionary measures followed in the country to confront the emerging Corona virus.



