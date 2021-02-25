The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that there are seven steps or procedures that enable citizens wishing to become entrepreneurs, by converting their ideas into successful projects that achieve their ambitions, stressing that the state is working to enhance the business environment by encouraging innovation and continuing its efforts to move to a knowledge economy Being one of the pillars of the national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021.

She indicated that it continues its role in unleashing the potential of citizens, to lead the wheel of economic development by encouraging projects.

She pointed out that the seven steps include “focusing on passion, collecting the necessary and integrated information about the idea of ​​the project, thinking about the mentality of the customer, searching for unmet needs in the market, getting help and financing from supporters, caring for the quality of the service or product, and finally, learning from mistakes and overcoming Difficulties ».





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

