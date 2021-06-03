The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that there are seven types of procedures and penalties that can be imposed on workers who do not abide by the rules imposed through the work contract or the institution’s system, beginning with a warning to the worker, followed by a fine on him, and then deprivation of promotion in establishments where there is a system for promotion followed by deprivation of the periodic bonus or its postponement in the establishments that apply a system for such bonuses.

The ministry indicated, in response to questions raised by the owners of labor establishments on its official page on the “Facebook” website, about disciplinary procedures and mechanisms for dealing with administratively violating workers, that these procedures include suspension from work with reduced wages for a period not exceeding 10 days, and dismissal from service with Saving the end of service gratuity, dismissal without notice and deprivation of the end of service gratuity.



