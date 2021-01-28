A study published by Human Resources Echo magazine, affiliated to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, confirmed that reshaping the workforce of any organization must take an approach that focuses on the possible scenario to determine the required employment, over a period of five to eight years, pointing to the importance of knowing the effects of the accelerating digital developments And artificial intelligence in the form and size of the workforce, the skills they need, and visualization of how humans and machines will work together within an integrated system, to drive the value of businesses and a highly qualified workforce.

The study identified five methods or procedures by which human resources departments and enterprise leaderships can reshape the workforce, commensurate with future jobs, the first of which is allocating time and resources to form the workforce, as a completely new discipline capable of responding to continuous changes, especially as work areas are characterized by continuous change. What makes it require a new mentality and new procedures to manage it, and then the entrepreneurial human resources institutions invest heavily in the workforce formation jobs, and they believe that it is one of the skills or capabilities that the human resources job needs.

According to the study, the second method is concerned with realizing that the formation of the workforce begins from future work scenarios, followed by the implementation of a work schedule with phased tasks, indicating that although these scenarios require the work of a strategic plan for the workforce, including the current workforce, then moving forward. In the following stages in time, however, this misses the tremendous levels of development and the potential productivity gains resulting from adopting artificial intelligence technology.

The third way to reshape the future workforce is the need to focus on raising the level of workforce skills, ensuring that they have the appropriate capabilities to work in the future work environment, and conducting skills development along with shaping the workforce, while not reducing the volume of learning and development efforts, while The fourth method or procedure stresses the importance of maximizing the success of shaping the workforce through collaboration with senior executives, as they must be ultimately responsible for the results and emerging actions.

The study concluded that the fifth and last way to reshape the workforce according to the jobs of the future, is to create regular updates of scenarios for the formation of the workforce, by looking at what the institution and the workforce might look like, and which they may be able to achieve in the future.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

