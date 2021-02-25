The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that, over the last four years, it managed to include nearly 4,500 job descriptions in the “Bayanati” system, explaining that these descriptions fall under more than 60 approved career paths and 20 main job families at the federal government level.

The authority pointed out that the electronic system for job evaluation and description provides high-quality services in terms of preserving the specialization and professionalism of some jobs, in addition to their classification and placing them within clear and specific job families, and also allows users to search for the names approved in the federal government, and to determine what is appropriate for The requirements of each agency according to the jobs and tasks associated with that job.

According to the authority, the federal government job evaluation and description system aims to link the results and outputs of the assessment to the approved grades and salaries table, in order to define the range of grades for various jobs according to the various specializations, and to develop appropriate job titles that express the tasks, responsibilities and job powers, which leads to the standardization of job titles In the federal entities implementing the system.





