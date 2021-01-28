The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has designated four channels, or main programs, to qualify new graduates on the job, before and after the stage of their appointment in any government agency, and these channels include:

1 – “Masar Program”, which aims to attract and sponsor high school graduates from among the citizens of the country, to obtain academic qualifications, in order to occupy civil jobs in the federal government sector, according to the decision of the Council of Ministers organizing this.

2 – “Individual development plans”, according to the mechanisms of the training and development management system and the job performance system approved by the Council of Ministers, and according to the electronic and smart mechanisms available by the authority.

3 – The “e-learning platform” in the federal government, known as “al-mawred”, which performs its functions through the authority’s cooperation with universities, educational institutions, think tanks, and leading global companies in the field of providing training and e-learning, to provide specialized professional certificates, courses and electronic training programs , And educational materials for federal government employees.

4- “Government Skills Bank”, through which the graduate can communicate with experts in the federal government, and acquire new knowledge through using the platform, to request consultations in certain fields, which adds to the knowledge of the new graduate appointed in the government.





