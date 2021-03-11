A study published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources identified four analytical models used by leading human resources institutions to develop employee performance, the first of which is “investment in technology and capabilities within human resource functions, to extend beyond non-traditional technology functions.”

According to the study, the second model is building insights across different data sources to understand signals that point to problems and opportunities, while the third model relies on a hypothesis-based approach to using data to address business problems and questions, such as: What capabilities will support the competitive advantage? What teams create sustainable performance as well as the well-being of team members?

The study indicated that the fourth model relies on a mindset that adopts an evidence-based thinking style, whereby familiar practices and the best of them are subject to careful evaluation.





