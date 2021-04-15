Finally, a virtual lecture organized by the Human Resources Club of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources revealed that 36% of employees will continue to work remotely after the end of the Corona pandemic, an increase of 12% over what was the case before the pandemic, according to the latest global opinion poll .

The lecture emphasized that many institutions inside and outside the country are planning to increase their spending on technology, while 49% of employers intend to “train” and develop their leaders during the current year.

In detail, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources finally held the second virtual session during the current year for the Human Resources Club, under the title “Employee Experience and its Impact on the Corporation’s Strategy in 2021”, followed by about 9,000 affiliates and interested parties from inside and outside the country using direct broadcast technology.

The Director of Projects and Programs Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Salwa Abdullah, confirmed during the virtual session, which hosted experts in employment and the formation of institutional culture, Elias Deeb and Dima Damascene, that the authority held 14 virtual sessions for the Human Resources Club during the past year, which were followed by more than 47 A thousand affiliates and interested parties.

She explained that the Human Resources Club, which was launched by the authority in 2010, is an important intellectual and cognitive communication window that brings together thousands of interested people and specialists in topics of discussion and discussion.

In his intervention, human resources and recruitment expert, Elias Deeb, stated that organizations around the world witnessed during the “Covid-19” pandemic tremendous changes and qualitative shifts in the current work systems and applied work methods, pointing out that these changes usually take place within a period of no less than three years. However, the pandemic, despite the many challenges it posed to institutions, has greatly contributed to changing the culture of institutions, the prevailing work patterns, and the mechanisms used in managing employees, both in person and remotely.

He pointed out that the remote work model will continue even after the disappearance of the “Covid-19” pandemic, especially as reliance on it at the global level is increasing, explaining that the success of this system depends on the availability of a number of factors, the most important of which is the foundation’s leadership support for this model, and the provision of resources. And technological technologies that enable employees to perform their tasks across the virtual world.

He added that the results of the latest global opinion polls showed that 36% of employees will continue to work remotely after the disappearance of Corona, an increase of 12% over what was the case before the pandemic.

And he indicated that the surveys showed that 36% of the leaders of the organizations surveyed are willing to enhance and develop the experiences of their employees, while 49% of the institutions intend to invest in training programs to develop their leaders during the current year, stressing that the successful leader is the one who is keen to provide for the needs of employees, He looks forward to the future, does what he says, is humble, sympathetic to his employees, and strong relationships based on mutual trust, love and respect are linked to them.

For her part, the consultant for the formation of institutional culture and employee engagement with work, Dima Dimashqia, confirmed that the experiences that employees gain every day in the work environment affect their professional behaviors, and their levels of performance, and the role of the institution lies in ensuring that employees have the experiences that are appropriate to the nature of their work, and the tasks they carry out And the academic qualifications they hold.

She pointed out that the “Covid-19” pandemic accelerated the pace of transformations taking place in institutions, and demonstrated the need for institutions to attract qualified, talented and expertise from various disciplines, especially technology.

Enhancing employee experiences

Human Resources and Recruitment expert, Elias Deeb, said that organizations realized well during the pandemic the importance of enhancing and enriching employees’ professional experiences, because of this direct positive effects on the performance of employees, their productivity and their connection with the organization, especially since enhancing the employee’s experience in the organization requires leaders to have a group Qualities such as inspiration, employee engagement in decision-making and empowerment, building strong social and professional relationships with them, flexibility in management, and an interest in talent development.

Challenges and difficulties

The consultant for the formation of institutional culture, Dima Damascene, reported that there is a difference in the opinions of employees from around the world about the experience of working remotely. And they don’t want to repeat it again.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

