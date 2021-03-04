An innovative volunteer program to train students professionally before graduation, prepared by Professor of Media and Creative Industries at the University of the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Badriya Al-Junaibi, has succeeded in qualifying more than 300 university students, who are citizens of the labor market in its various sectors in the country, by converting them from graduates who need training to expert graduates Ready to work in dozens of different professional sectors.

In detail, Professor Badria Al-Junaibi, professor of media and creative industries at the Emirates University, confirmed that the phrase “he has no practical experience” is the main reason for the spread of unemployment among Emirati graduates, as it represents a major condition of obtaining a job in society, explaining that it is striving to remove this The reason is about the graduates of the United Arab Emirates University through a voluntary program that I created under the name of “Community Partnership Initiative for Vocational Rehabilitation and Voluntary Work”, which provides the necessary expertise to employ young people through programs and activities for vocational education in a voluntary manner, through a community partnership with 100 bodies.

Al-Junaibi told Emirates Today: “All the projects and volunteer work of the initiative are characterized by innovation in the idea and creativity in implementation, which are factors that have contributed to attracting hundreds of Emirati students and supporters to join them, which made it the first voluntary university career center to qualify students for graduation. With practical experiences, especially as the program is concerned with a modern idea in the Emirati society, which is vocational education in a voluntary way, where students use their free time to participate and prepare innovative programs, seminars and campaigns.

She added: “Many university graduates suffer from the lack of job opportunities in front of them under the pretext of lack of experience. Many employers require practical experiences ranging from three to 10 years to get the job, and from here the program works to provide the necessary professional expertise, supported by practical certificates from government institutions. Especially from the support and partner bodies, after they complete a volunteer, professional or educational program with one or more bodies, which enriches the CV of each student before graduating.

She explained that the initiative is a volunteer program, and it has well-studied goals, and all its volunteer activities are included in annual plans and are prepared by the initiative team in every semester, so that it contains detailed information about the types of activities to be made available, their location, the participating parties, the type of student activity and the funding agencies.

Al-Junaibi stated that the management of the program depends on the academic supervisor and the responsible supervisor at the university, and a team consisting of more than 116 young men and women, noting that during the “Covid-19” pandemic, the initiative was able to continue the professional development of its volunteers electronically by organizing 22 free workshops on communication platforms. The social network, in which 116 male and female students participated in it over a period of one and a half months, after which they each received nine certificates of training completion.





