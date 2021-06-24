A recent study published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that employers that do not invest in continuous learning opportunities for their employees may discover that they need to make a huge investment to hone the skills of their workforce to remain competitive.

The study identified three basic principles that will lead to consistently effective training conversations between managers and employees, the first is orientation towards future training, the second is focused training, and finally, iterative training.

The study reported that although annual performance reviews are increasingly ineffective, many employees still receive feedback from their managers with relatively little frequency, no more than 28% during the year.

She explained that employees who perceive their organizations as having flexibility to meet business needs quickly meet with their managers more frequently than employees who do not.

According to the study, 37% of employees who work in the “flexible” category confirmed that they receive comments daily or several times a week from managers, more than double the percentage of employees in the “inflexible” category.



