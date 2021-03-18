The Innovation Lab team of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation agreed that attracting global skills and talent and investing in energies is one of the pillars of the UAE Centennial, which seeks to make the UAE the best economy in the world by moving to a knowledge economy.

During a hypothetical meeting, which was held recently, they emphasized that in the framework of seeking to achieve these ambitions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation analyzed three main axes, including skills, productivity, attractiveness of the labor market and the sustainability of the country’s economic sectors, as well as studying global trends and variables related to attracting skills. In terms of job automation and the fourth industrial revolution, the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and its impact on the jobs of the labor market.





