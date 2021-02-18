During the past year, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources received 2,100 inquiries through the Unified Call Center, regarding human resources laws, policies and legislation applicable at the federal government level.

The authority stated that it had received more than 45,000 technical support requests through the customer happiness system and the associated unified call center.

Throughout the year 2020, the authority received more than 31 thousand calls through the unified call center, and 14 thousand and 500 support requests through the electronic system for customer happiness, including 10 thousand and 700 calls related to technical support for the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati), and 700 Request for support for the job evaluation and description system in the federal government, and 500 support requests for the Federal Government e-learning portal (Al Mawred).





