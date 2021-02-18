The cooperation agreement between the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Virtual Communications Regulatory Authority Academy in the field of training and development of employees of ministries and federal entities, and enhancing their capabilities, resulted in the Academy providing more than 100 free virtual training programs for federal government employees.

The authority stated that it continues to seek, at all times, to enhance the prospects of cooperation with international expertise houses, academic institutions, and accredited training centers inside and outside the country. To benefit from its experiences in the field of developing and developing human capital in the federal government, noting that cooperation with the Academy of the Virtual Communications Regulatory Authority aims to qualify federal government employees, enhance their efficiency, and develop their knowledge, by giving them the opportunity to participate in more than 100 free and specialized virtual training programs It is available on the Academy platform, and can be accessed through the “Al Mawred” initiative page on the Authority’s website www.fahr.gov.ae.





