Emirates Today has monitored a significant increase in the number of vacancies offered on the virtual labor market platform, supported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, during the period between the end of last February and this March, with the addition of nearly 100 job opportunities, bringing the total number of vacancies available on the platform. 228 vacancies for non-citizen job seekers.

In April of last year, the Ministry launched the virtual labor market, in implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 279-2020, to provide its services to non-national workers, who were affected by a series of preventive and precautionary measures that the state had taken to confront the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19), and based on its endeavor. To build a comprehensive system to protect workers’ rights.

According to the monitoring, the “immediate” job opportunities newly added to the platform were distributed among the administrative, technical and professional sectors, and varied between permanent job opportunities and others with “temporary” contracts of up to six months, while the announced salaries for available jobs ranged between 1000 and 9000 dirhams per month, including A number of positions replaced the requirement of experience with the provision of specialized training.

According to what has been monitored through the virtual labor market, while the “government relations” sector requested vacancies in the two professions of “auditor and employment specialist”, and the “legal services” sector asked for vacancies in the profession of “legal advisor”, while the “computer programs” sector monitored vacancies in The profession of “IT sales”, as well as the “automotive industry” sector monitoring vacancies in the position of “salary specialist”.

In addition, vacancies were registered in dozens of professions in 19 work sectors, as the construction sector registered vacancies in professions including: “mechanical engineer, store keeper…”, while the food supply industry registered vacancies in the profession of “assistant chef”, and the hospital sector requested Medical clinics have vacancies in the profession of “nurse”. The website specified four steps for registering establishments and companies in the virtual labor market. The first is to enter the required data and information about the company, the second is to log in, then put the “trade mark”, and finally, to display vacancies for the company or search for employment that suits its requirements.

7 steps

According to the virtual labor market platform, the resident can apply for the job or vacancy through seven steps, starting with entering the website of the virtual labor market of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, then selecting (individuals) non-national workers, and clicking on “View all jobs”. Then search for the suitable job through “word search”. The site has also been specified for those who want to view all jobs on the platform, by clicking on the “View Jobs” window. After selecting the job, the conditions and documents required for the job will be identified, and finally applying for employment after completing the required, by clicking on the “Apply Now” window.





