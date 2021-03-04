The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced its success in creating a predictive reporting system for human resources in the federal government, under the name of “prospecting”, explaining that the new system relies on employing artificial intelligence techniques in studying and analyzing government human resources indicators, noting that it includes more than 100 A million historical records of government employees.

The authority stated that the system issues predictive reports based on mathematical equations and numerical models, which contribute to reaching proactive estimates and future projections regarding some vital indicators of human resources in the federal government and its demographics during the coming years, based on the historical records of employees, available in the system. Bayanati »and other related systems. In its hypothetical annual report, the Authority stated that the“ Istisraf ”system is the first of its kind in the region, and has worked to feed the innovative system with more than 100 million historical records for federal government employees, which include details and administrative procedures for all government employees Former and current employees from their appointment to the end of their services, starting with training courses, rewards, promotions, penalties, and disciplinary measures, employee work injuries record, and other related procedures. And proactive solutions for any changes and developments that may occur in the future on human resources in ministries and other entities It also contributes to enabling the authorities to prepare leaders of the second and third grades, especially in critical, specialized and future jobs.

The authority stated that it seeks, through “foresight”, to know the challenges facing federal agencies in terms of human capital, to develop scenarios that require proactive decisions to be addressed, and to monitor performance of strategic indicators of the workforce.





