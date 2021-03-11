Emirates Today has monitored the availability of more than 100 job opportunities in government and private agencies in various sectors, on the Abu Dhabi Jobs website, available through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services (TAMM) platform, with experiences ranging between two and 30 years of experience, most notably in the professions of “teachers Geographical information systems analysts, engineers in the fields of communications, petroleum, precision machinery operation, security and safety », provided that these jobs are submitted through the employment site with procedures that do not take six minutes.

In detail, the Unified Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform (TAMM) confirmed the government’s interest in developing all government and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which drives the investment wheel and provides job opportunities for citizens and expatriates, noting that the website is “Abu Dhabi Jobs”, and the websites of government agencies and job fairs It is one of the means that can be used by job seekers to find the right job.

The “Tamm” system is one of the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Program “Ghadan 21”, which is being developed by a cooperative effort among all government agencies in Abu Dhabi. Tamm employs the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

According to the platform, the Abu Dhabi Jobs website was designed to connect job seekers and employers through the use of a specially designed portal, as the site contains a huge database of CVs for job seekers and job vacancies advertisements for a large number of government and private agencies.

The site provides services to employers from the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi, including registering and creating a file for the employer, announcing vacancies, and searching in the CV database. The site also provides services to job seekers from both citizens and residents, including registration and creating a personal file and a CV. And apply for the advertised jobs.

“Emirates Today”, during its search on the Abu Dhabi Jobs website, monitored the availability of more than 100 job opportunities in government and private agencies in various sectors, with experiences ranging between two and 30 years of experience, most notably in the professions of “teachers of Arabic language and Islamic education in specialized schools, and analysts.” Management and maintenance of geographic information systems, and engineers in the fields of communications, petroleum, operating precision machinery, security and safety ».

The list of functional specialties on offer also included IT project managers, academic support teaching assistants, physicians in various specializations, mechanics technicians, data science specialists, policy assessment and impact analysis officers, institutional excellence officers, as well as a student mentor, and an assistant librarian. Systems – Electronic Resources.

According to the Abu Dhabi Jobs website, a job seeker can, through the vacancy search service, apply for a vacancy that suits his qualifications and skills, within a period of time not exceeding six minutes, through three steps, the first is to log in to the available service channels, and the second is to search for a vacant job. Finally, open the desired job and click “Submit.”

The site identified six main stations in the search journey and obtaining the most suitable job opportunities for the aspirations and aspirations of job seekers, the first being “obtaining professional support”, by identifying the available professional support opportunities to help the job seeker plan the task of searching for a job, and register in the programs. The second option is to “write a CV” in an attractive way, which shows the experiences and skills of the professional job seeker, and increases his chances of obtaining job offers.

The third station is “Searching and Applying to Jobs”, as it is necessary to search for job opportunities that are most appropriate to the person’s experiences and aspirations, especially as the platform allows him to apply for them easily, and with one touch, while the fourth station is concerned with “attending interviews”, by receiving job interview invitations. With all its details, whether it is a remote interview, or the interview site information, with the addition of the interview date to the schedule.

The fifth station includes “Submitting the documents required to occupy the job”, whereby the employee’s requests must be responded to, including setting a date for a health fitness test for work, sending the results of the medical examination to the employer, applying for a criminal case investigation certificate, and finally “Starting a new job”, By signing the employment contract and registering with the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund (if the employee is a citizen).

job contract

The employment platform defined a work contract in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as an agreement for a specified or indefinite period, concluded between the employer and the employee, whereby the employee undertakes to work for the employer, and under his management or supervision, in return for a wage paid to him by the employer, and it must be written in the Arabic language, A copy of it can be written in English. She stated that the work contract must include six main points, which are the date of signing the contract, the date of starting work, the type of work and place, the salary, the conditions, the term of the contract (if it is a fixed term), pointing out that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation keeps a copy of the work contract as a copy A reference, for reference in the event of a job dispute or at the end of service, and employees and employers can review the contract details by visiting the job contract display page on the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation website.

The procedure for applying for jobs through the career website takes 6 minutes.

Tamm provides services to employers from the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

