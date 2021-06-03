The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has offered a number of vacant specialized leadership positions in various sectors in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as it announced its need to fill second-class positions, including “Head of Maritime Affairs and Ports Department, Head of Maritime Legislation and Regulations Department, Head of Maritime Competitiveness and Quality Department”, on The applicants for these jobs must hold a Bachelor’s degree in marine navigation or its equivalent, noting that work in these jobs will be at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

The ministry also announced its need to fill the position of “Head of Mineral Resources Department”, in the second degree, provided that the person wishing to apply for the job holds a bachelor’s degree in geology or its equivalent, and work at one of the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The ministry requested jobs in the field of “geographic information systems specialist”, holding a bachelor’s degree in geographic information systems or its equivalent, on the second degree at the workplace in Abu Dhabi, as well as a “first geologist” with a bachelor’s degree in geology or its equivalent on the third degree in Abu Dhabi as well.

According to the ministry, priority in appointment will be given to applicants who are citizens of the country, calling on those wishing to apply for vacant jobs to attach a copy of scientific certificates, and certificates of certified and equivalent experience from the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates, preferably those who have experience in the field of the job, as the salary is determined according to experience Resumes and applications for employment should be received until June 30, via email recruitment@moei.gov



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

