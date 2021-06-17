According to a report published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, recent graduates and mid-career employees can develop their digital job skills in as little as 35 to 70 hours of training (or from one to two months with 10 hours of learning per week), if they are beginners .

The report indicated that anyone who does not have any degree or experience in technology can be ready to enter the labor market within a period of 80 to 240 hours (or 2-6 months with 10 hours of learning per week).

He pointed out that learners must invest in both soft skills and technical skills to maintain their competitiveness in the labor market, which is witnessing rapid developments, especially in the field of modern technology.

The report stated that the skills most transferable across all future jobs are human skills, such as problem solving, communication, computer literacy, and career management.



