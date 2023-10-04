Youssef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

500 job opportunities will be filled for national cadres in the industrial sector through the “Manufacturers” program, in cooperation with the “Nafis” program, before the end of this year, according to Tariq Al-Hashimi, Director of the Advanced Technology Development and Adoption Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Al-Hashimi confirmed to Al-Ittihad, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2023”, that the Ministry launched the “Masanien” program to qualify national cadres and enable them to occupy jobs in the industrial and advanced technology sector. It is a training program to raise the skills of national cadres and enhance their access to technical jobs. And specialized in the industrial sector, by aligning their skills with the professional requirements of factories.

He added that the UAE has the capabilities to become a center for advanced industries, noting that the “Rabdan One” car is a strong example of this, as it was manufactured within the country to high specifications.

He said: The Ministry of Industry is focusing on attracting such qualitative and strategic industries that are witnessing a steady growth in demand, such as the green hydrogen production sector, space technology, and others.

Technological transformation

He pointed out that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, within the framework of the national strategy for industry “Project 300”, launched the technological transformation program to accelerate the pace of adoption of industrial revolution technologies in various sectors, especially the industrial sector.

He explained that under the framework of the technological transformation program there is an industrial technological transformation index program, which is considered the first of its kind in the region and its goal is to measure the extent of digital maturity and sustainability maturity of industrial companies, and also sets a plan for companies and factories for technological transformation and sustainable transformation.

The “Industrial Technological Transformation Index” also aims to help companies take their first steps towards enhancing the applications and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) in their operations, achieve leadership and benefit from the capabilities of advanced technology, enhance the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution applications and sustainability practices, and raise awareness about the benefits of technology. Advanced, and is the first indicator of its kind that integrates the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with sustainability into one comprehensive framework.

He pointed out that the Ministry at the same time has a program to qualify residents, as 41 local and international assessors have been accredited within the Industrial Technological Transformation Index initiative, with the aim of enhancing and accelerating the technological transformation of factories and manufacturing institutions across the UAE. It is expected that 100 residents will be accredited within the Industrial Technological Transformation Index initiative by the end of the year. Next.

Corporate support

He said that since the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, about 300 companies have been supported within the framework of the Industrial Technological Transformation Index, expecting it to reach 325 companies by the end of this year, noting that the program provides many capabilities such as technical support, cadre qualification programs, and other incentives such as the golden visa. .

He explained that the technological transformation program and the industrial technological transformation index are part of an integrated system, as the evaluation process is followed by many steps, including the addition of many incentives, pointing out that based on the result obtained in the index, there is an incentive within the national value added program of up to 5%. This gives them an advantage in the field of government procurement.

He said: This incentive had a very important impact in motivating companies to adopt technological solutions, especially with the presence of major companies within the value-added program whose purchases reach 120 billion dirhams.

He noted the existence of a financing program in cooperation with the Emirates Development Bank, providing financing worth 700 million dirhams, expecting these financing to increase during the current year.

He pointed out that the stimulus and financing plans focus on small and medium-sized companies, as the Ministry provides more than 100 assessments through the Industrial Technological Transformation Index for free, and training programs are also provided to empower leaders and cadres.

He noted that, through the Technological Transformation Index, a questionnaire was conducted that showed that the value of investments of 200 companies in the field of advanced technology amounts to 750 million dirhams, and he expects these investments to increase by the end of this year.

He stressed that advanced technology represents the primary solution to reducing carbon emissions, pointing out that the importance of technology in reducing carbon emissions is evident in the energy and industry sectors.

He added that studies confirm the possibility of reducing carbon emissions by 40% using modern technologies, as these technologies allow analyzing huge data at an accelerated rate.