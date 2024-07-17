The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the employment of 425 male and female citizens in the private health sector after they joined the “Nafis” program to “develop health sector cadres,” through a “student citizen work contract,” while work is currently underway to employ more than 1,600 citizens who joined the program.

The Ministry, in cooperation with “NAFES”, has introduced the “Student Citizen Employment Contract”, whereby this type of contract is concluded between the employer and the citizen enrolled in studies within one of the supported and approved programs by “NAFES”. According to this, the student receives sponsorship from the company and a salary of no less than 4,000 dirhams paid through the wage protection system, in addition to being registered in one of the approved pension funds in the country, and a financial reward from “NAFES” based on his academic achievement, while the student is employed by the company after graduation, and receives financial support from “NAFES” based on his educational qualification.

The citizen appointed to the company with a “student citizen work contract” is counted within the Emiratisation rates required by the company. The ministry pointed out, in a press release, the remarkable success achieved by the “student citizen work contract”, which was evident in the wide turnout of young citizens to join the programs supported by “Nafis”, specifically the “Health Sector Cadres Development Program”, in addition to the remarkable employment rates for students who complete the requirements of these programs. The ministry added: “This success reflects the effectiveness of the partnership and cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the (Nafis) program on the one hand, and the private sector on the other hand in training, empowering and employing Emirati cadres in the private sector and enhancing their competitiveness”, appreciating the efforts of the companies that contracted with citizens according to the “student citizen work contract”.

She praised the private healthcare institutions that have concluded “student citizen employment contracts”, most notably Mediclinic Hospitals, NMC Royal Hospital, Burjeel Hospitals, the Health and Medical Services Group (Mirdif Hospital and Al Garhoud Private Hospital), and the Modern International Hospital.