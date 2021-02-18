The Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the National Marine Dredging Company, aiming to employ 28 citizens with university degrees in the field of engineering, in major engineering positions in the company, as part of a plan to increase the qualitative localization rates in engineering professions in the maritime transport sector, noting that the agreement includes Intensive qualification and training to employ citizens looking for work with university degrees in the field of engineering, in the interest of both parties in the sustainability and prosperity of the development processes in the public and private business sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to lead the future in the industrial sectors efficiently and skillfully with national hands.

The authority stated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that a number of job seekers, both male and female, who hold university degrees registered in the authority’s database will be trained and qualified in accordance with specific conditions and criteria, and to develop their skills and abilities in the field of engineering, and to follow up the employment of successful trainees in Six specialized and diversified engineering professions at the National Marine Dredging Company include: “Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Environmental and Sustainability Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electromechanical Engineering, and Marine Engineering”.

The agreement specified six conditions for candidacy to join the qualification and training program, including: that the applicant be a citizen of the country (of both sexes), that he must reside in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, that the applicant must not be over 30 years old, and that he is registered with the Human Resources Authority database in Abu Dhabi, And to be looking for work, and for the university qualification to match the requirements of the training program.

The authority said: “The agreement provides the National Marine Dredging Company with access to job seekers’ information, through the Human Resources Authority’s electronic system, to organize a program for career guidance and counseling for citizens who were selected by the company and the authority together, so that these candidates would undergo placement tests and personal interviews. , Provided that those who are qualified are familiarized with the national training programs (known as the future engineer) of the company and its requirements. ”She confirmed that the company will sign contracts with associates who show promising capabilities to engage in the company’s academic and technical training, as follows for their entry into practical training on site.

According to the authority, the training program for the National Marine Dredging Company is accredited, and includes work contracts for those enrolled in it, and is under continuous academic, behavioral and health monitoring and follow-up supported by stimulation programs, under the supervision of a group of experts and specialists in the field from the national company, to ensure the transfer of knowledge, science and technical skills to Future human forces, to enable them to manage their jobs with quality and performance.

She confirmed the continuation of cooperation with the company, in order to provide more opportunities for young citizens looking for work from the authority’s database, and allow them to develop their skills to fill engineering jobs, noting that it will nominate jobseekers’ files from its database to participate in the company’s intensive training program. Which will last for two years from 2021, in order to provide jobs for those joining the program in the various engineering professions after the successful completion of the training period.

The National Marine Dredging Company indicated that the agreement with the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi aims to employ a batch of 28 citizens in major engineering positions in the company, which continues its tireless efforts to attract young Emirati competencies, with the aim of honing the skills of experienced human cadres that continue to support our business in the long run. And that by organizing training courses and advanced development programs.

10 times as much

The National Marine Dredging Company has expressed its aspiration to strengthen its relationship and cooperation with the Human Resources Authority, to increase the number of national competencies in the company, and to achieve the UAE vision in its tireless endeavors, to achieve the UAE’s goals aimed at increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector by 10 times, compared to the current number, with the end The year 2021, to achieve a balance between the government and private sectors, in line with content and objectives, with the federal government’s efforts to promote Emiratisation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

