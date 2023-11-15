The Emiratisation and Job Talent Department in the Human Resources Department in Ras Al Khaimah, in cooperation with the Majid Al Futtaim Group, organized an open day to conduct job interviews for job seekers wishing to join private sector companies, with various academic qualifications, where immediate interviews were conducted for a number of job seekers. He worked, and 18 of them were accepted into various jobs, within the framework of the department’s keenness to support national cadres and provide them with appropriate job opportunities in the private sector.

“Emirates Today” monitored the publication of government departments through their platforms on “Social Media”, advertisements for vacant jobs, as the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah published an announcement about the availability of five vacant positions in it, and stipulated that preference in employment should be given to citizens of the state, and that… Determine the salary after the interview.

She pointed out that she has vacancies in tender administrators with previous experience in procurement or tender management, and stipulated that he must have a diploma or bachelor’s degree in business administration or its equivalent. The department also provided a position as a senior data administrator with three to five years’ experience, and the applicant must have For the job, a person must have a high school diploma or higher, in addition to the position of director of human resources management with 10 years of experience, and must have a master’s or bachelor’s degree in human resources.

The department added that it has vacancies for the director of the pest control department, with five years of experience, and the applicant for the job must have a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering in agricultural pest control, in addition to the position of director of the “Aber” department, with five to six years of experience, and must have a degree. Bachelor’s degree in Operations Management, Electronic Engineering, or Information Technology.

For its part, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced its need to appoint a program preparer, producer, and video director, and stipulated that preference in employment should be given to female and male citizens of the country, and that the educational qualification should not be less than a diploma or its equivalent, and that he be creative in making videos (animation). He must have the ability to direct, edit, and raise awareness films, and have a fertile imagination in the field of production, directing, and innovative and modern ideas. He must be able to withstand work pressures, be familiar with social media, and have good conduct and behavior.